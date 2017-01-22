Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 12, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   CAFALONE, DANIEL S 125 SCOTTSVILLE WEST HENRIETTA RD, WEST HENRIETTA, NY 14586 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $250.00 CEASE, SAVANNA L 4754 SOUTH HOLLEY ROAD, HOLLEY, NY 14470 Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER Amount: $250.00 CHARLES, LATECIA ...

