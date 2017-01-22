Mortgages filed January 12, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded January 12, 2017          69   FAIRPORT   COFFEY, SEAN P Property Address: 4 CYPRESS CIR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2212 Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $8,000.00 COFFEY, SEAN P Property Address: 4 CYPRESS CIR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2212 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $185,000.00 KNICLEY, MATTHEW H & KNICLEY, TARA Property Address: 36 WILLIAMSBURG DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9167 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,100.00   GATES   HICKMAN, CECILY E Property Address: 240 MEADOWDALE ...

