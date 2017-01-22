Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures for Jan. 23, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures for Jan. 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 184 Heberle Rd Rochester 14609 01/24/2017 10:00 AM David A. Gallo & Associates LLP $121606.50 5416 W Ridge Rd Spencerport 14559 01/24/2017 10:00 AM Schiller & Knapp, LLP $53940.97 28 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo