Deeds filed January 13, 2017

Deeds Recorded January 13, 2017          84   BRIGHTON   PENSGEN, STACEY E to CALLAHAN, MICHELE B Property Address: 918 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11809  Page: 359 Tax Account: 150.13-2-56./1D Full Sale Price: $112,000 OAKLEY, LOIS B to EVANS, KATHLEEN O et al Property Address: 251 N LANDING ROAD, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11809  Page: 1 Tax Account: 123.05-2-11 Full Sale Price: $1 EVANS, KATHLEEN O et al to OAKLEY, STEPHEN ...

