Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 13, 2017

Mortgages filed January 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded January 13, 2017          87   BRIGHTON   BURGER, ANNE & BURGER, MICHAEL Property Address: 45 THACKERY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3358 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $35,000.00   BROCKPORT   KIPP, TERRY E Property Address: 57 HIGH ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2059 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $85,500.00   CHURCHVILLE   HUMPHREY, NATALIE J & LOCKWOOD, NATALIE J Property Address: 5708 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9537 Lender: FAMILY FIRST O ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo