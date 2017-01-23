Don't Miss
Home / Business / Retail malaise puts pressure on chains to shutter more stores

Retail malaise puts pressure on chains to shutter more stores

By: Bloomberg LINDSEY RUPP and MOLLY SMITH January 23, 2017 0

Reeling from a shaky holiday season and slowing mall traffic, U.S. retailers are facing increasing pressure to close stores as more of their business migrates to the internet. More than 10 percent of U.S. retail space, or nearly 1 billion square feet, may need to be closed, converted to other uses or renegotiated for lower rent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo