Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court won’t review Texas voter law found to discriminate against minorities

Supreme Court won’t review Texas voter law found to discriminate against minorities

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes January 23, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a lower-court ruling that a Texas voter-ID law discriminates against minority voters — at least for now. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said in a statement attached to the order that there was still more work for lower courts to do in assessing the law, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo