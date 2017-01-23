Two major cases docketed this week

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Two notable criminal cases are on the calendar for federal court in Rochester later this week. On Thursday, convicted terrorist sympathizer Emanuel Lutchman is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. And on Friday, Richard Leon Wilbern, the man accused of pulling off the deadly 2003 robbery of the Xerox Federal ...