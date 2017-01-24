Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appeals court denies full hearing in data surveillance case

Appeals court denies full hearing in data surveillance case

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER January 24, 2017 0

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court said Tuesday it won't rehear a panel's decision letting companies like Microsoft refuse to turn over to the government customer emails stored overseas. The judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split their votes 4-4. Four judges wrote opinions dissenting from the decision. Judge Dennis Jacobs noted in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo