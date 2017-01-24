Curtis Johnson named Outstanding Young Lawyer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Rochester attorney Curtis A. Johnson has been named 2017 Outstanding Young Lawyer by the New York State Bar Association. “I’m extremely honored,” Johnson, 34, said in an interview at the offices of Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC, where he is a litigation associate. “There are others from Rochester that have won it and they are all highly ...