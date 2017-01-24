Don't Miss
Home / Law / Curtis Johnson named Outstanding Young Lawyer

Curtis Johnson named Outstanding Young Lawyer

Award recognizes extensive volunteer work

By: Bennett Loudon January 24, 2017 0

Rochester attorney Curtis A. Johnson has been named 2017 Outstanding Young Lawyer by the New York State Bar Association. “I’m extremely honored,” Johnson, 34, said in an interview at the offices of Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC, where he is a litigation associate. “There are others from Rochester that have won it and they are all highly ...

