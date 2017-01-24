Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 17, 2017

January 24, 2017

Deeds Recorded January 17, 2017          82   BRIGHTON   TIBER, THOMAS A et ano to DANGELO, ANNE MARIE et al Property Address: 93 CARVERDALE DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11810  Page: 15 Tax Account: 150.06-2-8 Full Sale Price: $1 BARKIN, IRENE  et ano to BARKIN FAMILY TRUST et al Property Address: 150 FERNBORO ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11809  Page: 608 Tax Account: 137.10-2-26 Full Sale Price: $1   EAST ROCHESTER   VIEIRA, MARIE  to ...

