Hot holiday toy subject of class action lawsuit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When Jared Winegarden, of Clarksville, Tenn., bought the Hatchimal for his youngest daughter, he felt like "Super Dad," he wrote in a review on Amazon. "I don't want to mention how much I spent for this thing - it's embarrassing," the father wrote. "I was stepping in for the 'big win.' A quest; if you will, ...