Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: What’s your financial game plan?

Money Management: What’s your financial game plan?

By: Commentary: STEVE REYNOLDS January 24, 2017 0

As we turn the calendar to 2017, it marks an exciting time of year. The holidays have passed and the NFL playoffs are down to the last two teams. The teams playing for the championship tend to be the best prepared, most adept at executing a game plan, and are able to make strategic adjustments ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo