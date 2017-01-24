Don't Miss
Mortgages filed January 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded January 17, 2017          77   BRIGHTON   BABIGIAN, ALICE K Property Address: 2501 EAST AVE # 503, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3150 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $17,580.00   BROCKPORT   GOELLER, GEORGE A & GOELLER, MALLIE Property Address: 7 MORGAN CT, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1129 Lender: QUICKEN LOANS INC Amount: $104,000.00 CHROMIUM DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 12 MCCORMICK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1561 Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $300,000.00   FAIRPORT   MAVES, REBECCA L & MAVES, WILLIAM C Property ...

