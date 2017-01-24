Don't Miss
Home / News / Ten from Phillips Lytle honored for pro bono work

Ten from Phillips Lytle honored for pro bono work

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2017 0

Ten Phillips Lytle LLP attorneys were named to the 2016 New York State Bar Association Empire State Counsel Program for their pro bono work. Attorneys from Phillips Lytle’s Albany, Buffalo, Jamestown and Rochester offices included on the list are:  Spencer L. Durland, Associate, Buffalo  Alissa Fortuna-Valentine, Associate, Rochester  Patrick M. Hanley Jr., Associate, Buffalo  Myriah V. Jaworski, Senior ...

