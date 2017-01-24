Don't Miss
Home / Law / Trump says he’ll announce Supreme Court nominee next week

Trump says he’ll announce Supreme Court nominee next week

By: The Associated Press JULIE PACE January 24, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will announce a candidate next week to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Trump had said earlier this month he would choose a nominee within two weeks of his inauguration. "We will pick a truly great Supreme Court justice," Trump told reporters who asked about the vacancy as ...

