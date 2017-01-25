Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded January 18, 2017          102   BRIGHTON   GAMBLE, THOMAS W to SAINTONGE, BENJAMIN M et ano Property Address: 387 HEMINGWAY DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11810  Page: 451 Tax Account: 136.12-2-26 Full Sale Price: $139,000   CHILI   HASTINGS, JAMES  to HASTINGS, KENNETH Property Address: 41 CIRCLE DRIVE, CHILI 14623 Liber: 11810  Page: 464 Tax Account: 160.01-1-7.41 Full Sale Price: $1 COSTELLO, DAVID A et ano to CASWELL, ANN G Property Address: 33 ...

