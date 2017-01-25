Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Edward Snyder | Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP

Edward Snyder | Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announced that Edward J. Snyder (E.J.) has been elected partner. Snyder concentrates his practice on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, general corporate matters, and commercial financing. He represents private equity and venture capital funds in all aspects of leveraged buyout transactions and venture financings, including company acquisitions and dispositions, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo