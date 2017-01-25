Edward Snyder | Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Harter Secrest & Emery announced that Edward J. Snyder (E.J.) has been elected partner. Snyder concentrates his practice on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, general corporate matters, and commercial financing. He represents private equity and venture capital funds in all aspects of leveraged buyout transactions and venture financings, including company acquisitions and dispositions, ...