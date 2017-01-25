Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for January 18, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for January 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   DEMING, SUSAN M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,745.29 INGRAM, THOMAS J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $39,255.34 ROSS, CHRISTINE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $45,510.42 STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,794.48 ALAMIRI, JASIM Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,346.17 AMICO FOODS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,716.71 BENSON, ERIC E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $39,727.53 CULROSS, KEVIN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,669.23 ERIC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo