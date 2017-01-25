Don't Miss
Hardiman, Gorsuch said to top Trump’s Supreme Court list

By: Bloomberg GREG STOHR January 25, 2017 0

Federal appeals court judges Thomas Hardiman and Neil Gorsuch have emerged as the two front-runners as Donald Trump prepares to make his first U.S. Supreme Court nomination next week, according to a person familiar with the selection process. Hardiman and Gorsuch have both met with Trump, as has William Pryor, another appellate judge who remains in ...

