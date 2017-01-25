Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Joshua Gewolb | Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP

Joshua Gewolb | Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announced that Joshua E. Gewolb has been elected a partner in the firm. A member of the firm’s Tax Law practice group, Gewolb has experience with a wide range of federal and state tax matters, and assists both closely held and publicly traded businesses with corporate transactions, including asset and stock ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo