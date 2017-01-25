Matrimonial Matters: Judge Kaye dissent vindicated after 25 years

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Aug. 30, 2016 sounded the death knell for a case that has held sway in New York family law since 1991, Alison D. v. Virginia M., (77 NY2d 651). In its decision in Brook B. v. Elizabeth A.C.C. and Estrellita A. v. Jennifer L.D. [28 NY3d 13]., the Court of Appeals overruled Alison D. and ...