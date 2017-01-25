Matrimonial Matters: Judge Kaye dissent vindicated after 25 years

Don't Miss
By: Sara Stout Ashcraft January 25, 2017 0

Aug. 30, 2016 sounded the death knell for a case that has held sway in New York family law since 1991, Alison D. v. Virginia M., (77 NY2d 651). In its decision in Brook B. v. Elizabeth A.C.C. and Estrellita A. v. Jennifer L.D. [28 NY3d 13]., the Court of Appeals overruled Alison D. and ...

