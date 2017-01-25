Don't Miss
Mechanic’s Liens for January 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   JOO, MYOUNGJIN Favor: VERWEIRE, JAMES Amount: $1,175 Property Address: 191 W BLOOMFIELD RD PITTSFORD WEBJAY LLC Favor: CAPSTONE CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LLC Amount: $203,107 Property Address: 511-527 STATE STREET ROCHESTER CASCELLA, JOIE Favor: ...

