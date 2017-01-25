Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed January 18, 2017

Mortgages filed January 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded January 18, 2017          70   BRIGHTON   SAINTONGE, BENJAMIN M & SAINTONGE, MAXINE E Property Address: 387 HEMINGWAY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3317 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $141,988.00 BROCKPORT   HARMS, DANIEL & TROUP, EMILY M Property Address: 575 HOLLEY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9640 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $159,391.00   FAIRPORT   BLACK, KEVIN R & COMERFORD, IDA M Property Address: 65 FALLING BROOK RD, FAIRPORT, NY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo