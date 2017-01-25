Don't Miss
New appeals moot court program started

Experienced lawyers will serve as ‘judges’

By: Bennett Loudon January 25, 2017 0

Attorneys handling criminal appeals for indigent defendants can now get help from experienced lawyers to prepare their arguments with the new Seventh Judicial District Indigent Criminal Appeals Moot Court Program developed by Monroe County Public Defender Tim Donaher. “The goal of the program is to try to take significant Fourth Department or Court of Appeals cases ...

