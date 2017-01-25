NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Client Drug Addiction: Ethics Opinion 1106

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Client Drug Addiction Advice on Non-Legal Issues – Allocation of Authority Ethics Opinion 1106 Background: The inquiring attorney is a criminal defense attorney whose clients sometimes have underlying substance abuse issues. The inquirer is concerned that a failure to address the client’s substance abuse issues could result in recidivism, or ...