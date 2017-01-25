Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Client Drug Addiction: Ethics Opinion 1106

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Client Drug Addiction: Ethics Opinion 1106

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Client Drug Addiction Advice on Non-Legal Issues – Allocation of Authority Ethics Opinion 1106 Background: The inquiring attorney is a criminal defense attorney whose clients sometimes have underlying substance abuse issues. The inquirer is concerned that a failure to address the client’s substance abuse issues could result in recidivism, or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo