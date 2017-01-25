Don't Miss
NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Law Firm Name: Ethics Opinion 1107

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Law Firm Name Use of “Legal Services” in Name Ethics Opinion 1107 Background: The inquiring attorney is forming a new law firm and wants to know2 if she can use her name and title together with the phrase “Legal Services, PLLC.” Opinion: The Committee concluded that a law firm that is ...

