Alan De Peters | Trevett Cristo P.C.

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Trevett Cristo P.C. has named Alan J. De Peters partner. De Peters is an accomplished trial lawyer practicing across upstate New York and has substantial experience across a comprehensive range of practice areas, including insurance defense and coverage litigation, commercial litigation, personal injury, and landlord and tenant law. With a long history in the construction industry, ...

