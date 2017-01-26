Alan De Peters | Trevett Cristo P.C.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Trevett Cristo P.C. has named Alan J. De Peters partner. De Peters is an accomplished trial lawyer practicing across upstate New York and has substantial experience across a comprehensive range of practice areas, including insurance defense and coverage litigation, commercial litigation, personal injury, and landlord and tenant law. With a long history in the construction industry, ...