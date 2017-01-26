Corporations Doing Business As for January 19, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. ARROW SPACE Address: PO BOX 23241, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 YUMMY COOKIE JAR Address: 73 GOTHIC STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 YUMMY COOKIE JAR Address: 73 GOTHIC STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 VOLYA TRANSPORTAION Address: 1156 FRAWLEY DRIVE, WEBSTER, NY 14580 LITTLE PEOPLES LOUNGE Address: ...