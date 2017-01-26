Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Right to be Present: People v. Stewart

January 26, 2017

New York State Court of Appeals Right to be Present Waiver – Resentencing People v. Stewart No. 229 SSM 26 Memorandum Background: The defendant appealed from his resentencing on the ground that he was not present at the resentencing hearing. The Appellate Division previously held he had waived his right to be present. Ruling: The Court of Appeals reversed. The court held ...

