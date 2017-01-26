Deeds filed January 19, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded January 19, 2017          71   BRIGHTON   KOSECKI, ROMAN  et ano to HOANG, VIEN CHAU T et ano Property Address: 553 FRENCH ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11811  Page: 306 Tax Account: 150.62-1-553 Full Sale Price: $101,000   CHILI   SIEGEL, DOROTHY E et ano to SIEGEL, DOROTHY E et ano Property Address: 151 MORGAN ROAD, CHILI 14546 Liber: 11811  Page: 147 Tax Account: 187.02-1-17 Full Sale Price: $1   CLARKSON   ODELL, JACLYN M ...

