Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Identity Theft: People v. Box

Fourth Department – Identity Theft: People v. Box

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Identity Theft Credit Card Application – Lack of Permission People v. Box KA 14-00192 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of identity theft and falsifying business records based on allegations that he applied for a credit card in his grandfather’s name and then he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo