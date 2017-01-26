Don't Miss
Jeff Behling | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. hired Jeff Behling as staff accountant. Behling will be responsible for assurance projects. Prior to joining Mengel Metzger Barr & Co., Behling worked as a data analyst at Rochester Institute of Technology. A resident of West Henrietta, Behling earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from SUNY Oneonta and his ...

