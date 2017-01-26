Don't Miss
Home / News / Local attorney wins John E. Leach Memorial Award

Local attorney wins John E. Leach Memorial Award

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Rochester attorney Laurie A. Giordano-Vahey received the John E. Leach Memorial Award during the New York State Bar Association's annual meeting on Wednesday. Albany attorney Jean F. Gerbini also won the award that recognizes outstanding service and distinguished contributions to the legal profession as a member of the Bar Association's Torts, Insurance and Compensation Law Section. Giordano-Vahey is a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo