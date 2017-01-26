Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Mary O’Connell | Trevett Cristo

Mary O’Connell | Trevett Cristo

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Mary O’Connell has joined Trevett Cristo P.C. as a partner. O’Connell brings 24 years of private and public corporate general counsel and law firm experience to Trevett Cristo’s esteemed business law team. Her areas of focus include commercial transactions, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and private and public company equity and debt financing. With a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo