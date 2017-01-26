Mary O’Connell | Trevett Cristo

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mary O’Connell has joined Trevett Cristo P.C. as a partner. O’Connell brings 24 years of private and public corporate general counsel and law firm experience to Trevett Cristo’s esteemed business law team. Her areas of focus include commercial transactions, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and private and public company equity and debt financing. With a ...