Matthew Brickle | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. hired Matthew Brickle as staff accountant. Brickle will be responsible for assurance projects. Brickle recently served as a tax intern with Greendyke, Jencik & Associates, CPAS, PLLC. Prior to that, he was a finance intern with Carestream Health Inc. A graduate of The College at Brockport, where he earned a ...