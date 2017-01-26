Matthew Brickle | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. hired Matthew Brickle as staff accountant. Brickle will be responsible for assurance projects. Brickle recently served as a tax intern with Greendyke, Jencik & Associates, CPAS, PLLC. Prior to that, he was a finance intern with Carestream Health Inc. A graduate of The College at Brockport, where he earned a ...

