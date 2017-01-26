Don't Miss
Muldoon among nine honored by state Bar Association

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Rochester attorney Gary Muldoon is being honored by the New York State Bar Association at the group's annual meeting in New York City for his Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Criminal Law Education. Muldoon is a partner at Muldoon, Getz & Reston. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Buffalo Law School, where he ...

