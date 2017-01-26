Muldoon among nine honored by state Bar Association

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rochester attorney Gary Muldoon is being honored by the New York State Bar Association at the group's annual meeting in New York City for his Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Criminal Law Education. Muldoon is a partner at Muldoon, Getz & Reston. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Buffalo Law School, where he ...