PARALEGAL

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

 Evans Fox LLP, a full service law firm, is seeking an experienced paralegal to assist with real estate matters.  Five or more years’ experience in commercial and/or residential real estate is preferred.  The individual must be well organized, flexible and have excellent computer and communication skills.  Competitive salary and benefits commensurate with experience and skills.  ...

