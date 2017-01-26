Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for January 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA, Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC, CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP, MEAGHER, LYNN F Appoints: MEAGHER, PATRICK T MEAGHER, PATRICK T Appoints: MEAGHER, LYNN F MILLER, CATHARINE ELIZABETH Appoints: SZYDLOWSKI, ...

