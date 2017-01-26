Second Circuit – Franchised Motor Vehicle Act: Beck Chevrolet v. General Motors

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Franchised Motor Vehicle Act Modification to Franchise Agreement – Unfair Performance Standard Beck Chevrolet v. General Motors 13-4066(L) Judges Sack, Livingston, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff motor vehicle dealer appealed from summary judgment in favor of the defendant motor vehicle manufacturer. The Second Circuit had previously certified questions to the New York ...