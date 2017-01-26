Suzanne Hicks | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. hired Suzanne Hicks as staff accountant. Hicks will be responsible for assurance projects. For the past three years, Suzanne Hicks has interned at Mengel Metzger Barr & Co., with a primary focus on personal tax returns. A Rochester resident, Hicks received her master’s degree in forensic accounting from The College ...