Home / On the Move / Suzanne Hicks | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Suzanne Hicks | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017 0

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. hired Suzanne Hicks as staff accountant. Hicks will be responsible for assurance projects. For the past three years, Suzanne Hicks has interned at Mengel Metzger Barr & Co., with a primary focus on personal tax returns. A Rochester resident, Hicks received her master’s degree in forensic accounting from The College ...

