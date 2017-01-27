Alexandra Phillips | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2017 0

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. hired Alexandra Phillips as administrative assistant. Phillips will manage deposits and assist with financial statement checkups. For the past year, Phillips worked as an accounting assistant at HV Audit, where she managed billing. Prior to that position, she served as a credit specialist for Paychex, where she conducted background checks ...

