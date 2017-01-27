Alexandra Phillips | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. hired Alexandra Phillips as administrative assistant. Phillips will manage deposits and assist with financial statement checkups. For the past year, Phillips worked as an accounting assistant at HV Audit, where she managed billing. Prior to that position, she served as a credit specialist for Paychex, where she conducted background checks ...