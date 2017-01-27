Don't Miss
Blaine S. Schwartz | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2017 0

Blaine S. Schwartz, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed as a vice president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo. Schwartz has served on the board of directors for the past six years. At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, Schwartz practices in the firm’s Real Estate practice group. He brings ...

