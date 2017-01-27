Blaine S. Schwartz | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Blaine S. Schwartz, a partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed as a vice president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo. Schwartz has served on the board of directors for the past six years. At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, Schwartz practices in the firm’s Real Estate practice group. He brings ...