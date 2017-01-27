Don't Miss
DNA evidence challenged in Xerox robbery case

Testing method no longer in use

By: Bennett Loudon January 27, 2017 0

The attorney for Richard Leon Wilbern, the man accused in the fatal robbery of the Xerox Federal Credit Union in 2003, is challenging the crucial DNA evidence in the case. Assistant Federal Public Defender Anne Burger on Thursday filed a memorandum arguing that her client should not be kept in jail on the basis of the ...

