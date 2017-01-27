Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Criminal Possession of Weapons and Controlled Substance: People v. Boyd

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal Possession of Weapons and Controlled Substance Constructive Possession People v. Boyd KA 13-00526 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminally using drug paraphernalia. The defendant’s ...

