Fourth Department – Criminal Possession of Weapons and Controlled Substance: People v. Boyd

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal Possession of Weapons and Controlled Substance Constructive Possession People v. Boyd KA 13-00526 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminally using drug paraphernalia. The defendant’s ...