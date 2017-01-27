Don't Miss
Home / News / Man gets 25 years to life for sex crimes

Man gets 25 years to life for sex crimes

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2017 0

Korane Womack, 43, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in state prison by state Supreme Court Justice John J. Ark for for sexually assaulting a woman. Womack was convited on Oct. 11, of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree criminal sexual act. On Oct. 18, 2015, the victim was walking on Avenue D near St. Paul Street when ...

