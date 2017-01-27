Man gets 25 years to life for sex crimes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Korane Womack, 43, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in state prison by state Supreme Court Justice John J. Ark for for sexually assaulting a woman. Womack was convited on Oct. 11, of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree criminal sexual act. On Oct. 18, 2015, the victim was walking on Avenue D near St. Paul Street when ...