NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Attorney’s Fees: Opinion 1108

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Attorney’s Fees Financing – Third-party Funding Ethics Opinion 1108 Background: The inquiring attorney is a solo practitioner exclusively engaged in criminal work. Some potential clients ask for payment plans to pay the inquirer’s legal fees and expenses. The inquiring attorney would like to refer such clients to a particular third-party ...