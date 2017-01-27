Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Attorney’s Fees: Opinion 1108

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Attorney’s Fees: Opinion 1108

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2017 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Attorney’s Fees Financing – Third-party Funding Ethics Opinion 1108 Background: The inquiring attorney is a solo practitioner exclusively engaged in criminal work. Some potential clients ask for payment plans to pay the inquirer’s legal fees and expenses. The inquiring attorney would like to refer such clients to a particular third-party ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo