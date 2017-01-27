Don't Miss
Home / Law / Report: Demand for law firms still stagnant

Report: Demand for law firms still stagnant

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires MIKE MOSEDALE January 27, 2017 0

A decade after the subprime mortgage crisis sent shockwaves across the global economy and upended an unprecedented run of prosperity for the legal profession, many law firms are still struggling to adjust to stagnant demand for their services and the seismic shifts in fundamentals of the business. That signals an unsure future for firms that fail ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo