Building Loan Agreements for January 26, 2017

Building Loan Agreements for January 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2017 0

Building Loan Agreements Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property.   JONES, KAREN P Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $240,000 OCONNOR, TIMOTHY P Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $510,000 UPPER FALLS SQUARE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION Lender: UPPER FALLS SQUARE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION Amount: $1,000,000 UPPER FALLS SQUARE LP Lender: UPPER FALLS SQUARE LP Amount: $23,165,792 UPPERFALLS SQUARE LP Lender: UPPERFALLS SQUARE LP Amount: ...

