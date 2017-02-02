Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for January 26, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for January 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2017 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   CRYSTAL  CUT  IMPROVEMENTS Address: 2444  MANITOU ROAD, SPENCERPORT, NY 14559 INFINITE POSSIBILITIES SALON  / DAY SPA Address: 659    PARSELLS   AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 KATIE FINNERTY PHOTOGRAPHY Address: 619   WATSON  ROAD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 INFINITE POSSIBILITIES SALON  / DAY SPA Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo